I always try to give my all for the team - Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah has reacted to scoring in Arsenal's Premier League win over Southampton, claiming he tries to give his best for the team any time he gets the opportunity to play.



Manager Mikel Arteta trusted the youngster in the must-win and he was not disappointed.



The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 2-0 win at St Mary's Stadium as Arsenal ended their winless run since the restart of the league after coronavirus enforced three months break.



The English-born Ghanaian was gifted possession by the opposition goalkeeper and he made no mistake with the finish.



"We work a lot on the high press and did that really well today. For me, personally, I always try to give my all for the team," he told the media after the match.



"Things like that, I could just smell a bit of uncertainty from the goalkeeper and I kept following in. I’ve done that hundred of times so it’s nice that one of them leads to a goal," he concluded.

