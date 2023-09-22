You are here: HomeSports2023 09 22Article 1848884

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How leading sports journalists reacted to police treatment of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Some protestors were arrested and brutalized Some protestors were arrested and brutalized

Some leading Ghanaian sports journalists have been extremely vocal about the mistreatment of some protestors by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Leading sports journalists, Saddick Adams, Collins Atta Poku, Gary Al-Smith are among a number of journalists who have lent their support to the affected protestors and called out the Dampare-led police service over their ill-treatment of the protestors.

Background

On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.

The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.

Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.

In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones, and in the case of other physical assault.

In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.

The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.

By the close of the day, almost all illegally detained protesters per GhanaWeb checks had been released from illegal detention on bail, it remains to be seen whether Day Two of the three-day protest targeting the seat of government, the Jubilee House, will come off today (September 22, 2023).

Read the tweets below




















