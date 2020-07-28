Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hellas Verona defender Claude Agyapong likely to miss Spal game tonight

Ghana international Claude Agyapong

Ghanaian international Claud Agyapong remains a doubt for Hellas Verona ahead of the team’s meeting with SPAL 2013 later tonight in the Italian Serie A.



The two teams will be locking horns at the Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi in what will be the last but 1 game of the 2019/2020 Italian top-flight league season.



Having sustained a muscle strain injury earlier this month against Fiorentina in a 1-1 draw, Claud Agyapong has not been able to feature for Verona since then.



In the past weekend, there were reports that he has recovered and could return to action in midweek.



According to further checks, the defender is not fully fit and the team's medics will need to run additional tests to decide whether he can play or not.



In line with that, it is unclear whether Claud Agyapong will pass a late fitness test in order to be able to play tonight or he will miss the game completely.



The 22-year-old has been a key man for Hellas Verona after joining them on loan from Sassuolo at the beginning of the football season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.