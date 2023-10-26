'He's an amazing human' - Ablakwa lauds Stephen Appiah for donating to flood victims

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

North Tong Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as an exceptional human being following his charitable gesture towards flood victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the NDC politician expressed his deep admiration for Appiah, recognizing him not only for his football skills but also for his compassionate nature.



"The legendary Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah is not only blessed with exceptionally talented feet; more importantly, he is an amazing human being with an awesome heart," Ablakwa stated.



"Thank you El Capitano, Wembley Construction & Nathaniel Attoh.



"North Tongu will never forget your kindness."



Ablakwa's commendation comes in response to Appiah's recent philanthropic efforts, where he, in collaboration with Wembley Construction, provided much-needed relief to those impacted by the floods that have plagued the Volta Region for weeks.



The items seen in pictures included mattresses and food products.



The spillage of the Akosombo Dam, as well as the Kpong Dam, by the Volta River Authority was a necessary measure to address the escalating water levels, albeit resulting in significant displacement and hardship for communities downstream.



