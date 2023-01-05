He is a person of tremendous character - Charlotte FC sporting director lauds Harrison Afful

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Charlotte FC sporting director, Zoran Krneta has lauded Harrison Afful following his contract extension at the club.



The former Asante Kotoko right-back has extended his stay with the Major League Soccer side for the 2023 season, with the club retaining an option to extend for another year.



He will also take up a scouting role at the club, helping discover new talents for the North Carolina-based outfit.



Speaking after the contract extension, Krneta praised the 35-year-old, describing him as a person with tremendous character.



“Harry played an important role in our 2022 season, and we’re excited to have him back in our locker room for the upcoming campaign. His versatility and leadership are incredibly valuable, and we’re looking forward to seeing him on the pitch once again in 2023,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta.



“Beyond his impact on the field, he is a person of tremendous character and football knowledge. We are thrilled he will be spending his time off the pitch with Thomas, Lisandro, and our excellent scouting department to set the foundations of what is sure to be an excellent career off the pitch once his playing days are done.”



Charlotte FC will begin preseason preparations for the 2023 Major League Soccer season next week.



The club’s season opener will be at home against the New England Revolution on Saturday, February 25



Afful first moved to the MLS in 2015, joining Columbus Crew from Tunisian outfit Esperance Sportive de Tunis.