Godsway Donyoh on target for Apollon Limassol in narrow defeat to Karmiotissa

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Godsway Donyoh was in fantastic form on Thursday evening when Apollon Limassol locked horns with Karmiotissa in the Cyprus First Division.



The winger started for his club in the home match serving as a Week 23 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Cyprus top-flighty league campaign.



In a game that produced seven goals, the host took the lead in the 31st minute after dominating the early proceedings.



The Ghanaian attacker showed impressive skill and scored with a fine effort to break the deadlock.



While Apollon Limassol hoped to carry on to win the match at the end of the 90 minutes, the team lacked quality in defense.



Eventually, a clinical showing from Karmiotissa saw the team coming from behind to secure a delightful 4-3 win at the end of an exciting and dramatic contest.



The goal today is the first league goal Godsway Donyoh has scored for Apollon Limassol since joining the club.