Ghanaians on social media celebrate Schreuder's sacking as Ajax coach

Some Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the sacking of Ajax head coach, Alfred Schreuder.



The celebration is in relation to Black Stars' midfielder Mohammed Kudus' lack of game time under the Dutch manager.



The section that celebrated deemed it the right call, as they believe a talent such as Kudus should not be spending time on the bench.



Some had already called for his sacking for benching the Ghanaian in Ajax 1-1 draw against Volendam at the Johan Cryff Arena on Thursday, January 26, 2023.



Kudus came off the bench to net the equaliser. The game was Schreuder's last game as he received an immediate sack after the match.



In an official statement, the Dutch Eredivisie giants said, “Ajax has immediately suspended Alfred Schreuder. The trainer's contract was valid until June 30, 2024, but will now be terminated immediately. The many points lost and the team's lack of development are the main reasons for this decision.



“The club management no longer has confidence in further cooperation. The collaboration with assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach will also be terminated.”



Alfred Schreuder leaves Ajax in fifth position on the table. Schreuder, who was appointed in 2022 won 12, draw 7, and lost 7 in 26 games.





Check out some reactions below





Ajax coach sacked, give Kudus minutes and you have your job with better performance is that simple ???? — Essel (@thatEsselguy) January 26, 2023

Ajax have sacked their Coach. Kwasia he had Mohammed Kudus to save him but he refused to Play him — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) January 26, 2023

Playing nonsense players ahead of Kudus will always get the HEAD of state who thinks he is a coach sacked. You play your best players to win games — Kofi Rooney (@ronyarcuk) January 27, 2023

The coach needs to be sacked.

See the way he has spoilt my bet.

How can u bench Kudus?

Fire burn him — kwame Luka ???????? ???????? ???????? (@kwame_luka) January 26, 2023

Kudus mallam dey job pas that Ajax coach I no fi mention ein name sef how e manna do dem sack am. Fear black magic ooo ???????????? — ThePupilsTeacher (@solomondewise27) January 26, 2023

Ajax coach deserved the sack, how can you have a baller like Kudus on a bench pic.twitter.com/0qW8iaQoIz — New Boss ???????? (@ross_jerrygh) January 27, 2023

