Ghanaian youngsters in Italy's Primavera resume training ahead of next season

Some of Ghana's young international at training season

With the Italian league set to start next month, some young Ghanaian internationals in Italy's Primavera division (U-19) have started preparation for the 2020/21 season.



Below are a few notable names in the youth division who have started the process of getting back to action next month:



Philip Yeboah, Hellas Verona: Philip who was called up to the senior side in Serie A, has been training with the Primavera side for their Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina on the 26 August. Philip scored five goals and four assists in 17 appearances last season.



Ahmed Awua and Carl Davordzie: Both players ply their trade for Parma Calcio. Ahmed was a pivotal part of the U-19 side, scoring 3 goals and two assists in 17 matches.



The midfield enforcer is confident of another impressive show after he received rave remarks from Italian youth website Mondoprimavera last season.



Carl Davordzie is hoping to go the full haul this time around as injuries took a large part of his season in the previous campaign. The 19-year-old is fully fit and will be leading the attack for the Crociati.



Brian Oddei and Salim Abubakar: The two attacking midfielders for Sassuolo went through their muscle test successfully last week and have started team training. Brian scored 3 goals whiles providing 8 assist in the process.



Salim Abubakar joined the Neroverdi primavera side in January last season. He plays for both the U-19 side and the U-17 youth team.

