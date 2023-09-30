Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo scores for MŠK Žilina in 5-3 win over Skalica

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Henry Addo was on the scoresheet for MŠK Žilina on Friday afternoon when the team defeated Skalica in the Slovakian top-flight league.



The winger was part of his team’s matchday squad for the Round 9 match of the Nike Liga campaign today.



He missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the second half in the 70th minute.



Shortly, after coming on, Henry Addo showed his brilliance in attack and found the back of the Skalica net in the 83rd minute.



With additional goals from Antoin Loic, Mario Sauer, and a brace from Dávid Ďuriš, MŠK Žilina managed to cruise to an important 5-3 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Daniel Smekal, Robert Matejov, and Yann Michael Yao netted the consolation goals for Skalica.