Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori starts pre-season training at Fortuna Düsseldorf

Ghana international Kelvin Ofori

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori has started pre-season training with Fortuna Düsseldorf ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



The 18-year old was put through his paces by an individual trainer as he works his way into manager Uwe Rosler's first-team set-up.



Rosler is believed to be interested in handing Ofori more playing time after impressing in the last few games of the last term.



Düsseldorf suffered relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.



But Uwe Rosler is keen on building a team that capable of securing a quick return to the topflight, with Kelvin Ofori about to play a key role for the team in the Bundesliga 2 campaign.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.