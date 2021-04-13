Ghanaian winger Erich Berko scores in Darmstadt win

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Erich Berko scored to power Darmstadt to victory in the Bundesliga II against Hamburg last Friday.



The match ended 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.



After a scoreless first half, Darmstadt started the second half as the brighter side and took the lead through Berko six minutes after the break.



German attacker Serdar Dursun doubled the lead nine minutes later.



The home side set up a nervy last 15 minutes when they reduced the deficit courtesy of Jeremy Dudziak, but Darmstadt held on for their first victory in three games.



The goal is Berko's first of the season, although he has assisted five goals.