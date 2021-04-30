Ghanaian pair Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin return to Vitória de Guimarães squad against Moreirense

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defensive duo Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin are back in the Vitória de Guimarães squad to face Moreirense in the Primeira Liga on Saturday, May 1, 2021.



The left-back and centre-back, both 22, have recovered from their respective injuries in time to make the squad.



Manager Bino Maçães has included the Ghanaian duo in his squad for the home game at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques.



This is a fixture of two teams who have an outside chance of securing a European qualification spot for next season.



The hosts have lost eight of their last 10 league matches, while the visitors have won just one of their last seven games in the top-flight.