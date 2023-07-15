Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah joins Saudi Arabia club Al-Tai

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has completed his move to the Saudi Professional League to join Al-Tai.



He has signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year after ending his stay with Turkish side Kayserispor.



Mensah's time at Kayserispor has been both exciting and profitable. After first joining the Turkish club on loan, he performed enough to earn a permanent transfer in 2019.



Mensah had a loan period at Besiktas during his tenure at Kayserispor, where he had incredible success, winning the domestic double.



However, his contract with the Turkish side expired a few days ago, and has successfully sealed a deal with the fast-growing Saudi Professional League team.



He will now join a host of stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly among others who all joined various teams in the competition this year.



Saudi Arabia is an appealing option for the gifted midfielder. The move to Al-Tai would allow him to demonstrate his abilities in a new footballing setting while contributing to the team's success.



Mensah has previously had stints in the Spanish La Liga with former champions Atletico Madrid and Getafe.