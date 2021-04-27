Ghanaian duo cruising to Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu are closing in on a league medal with Ludogorets following Monday's 2-0 win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight.



Ludogorets have taken a 12 point lead on top of the league log with just two games to end the season.



Wanderson Cristaldo scored a brace in the game against Botev to secure the win for the Crazy Forest currently on the summit of the table with 64 points.



The Ghanaian duo has been an integral part of Ludogorets' campaign this season.



Bernard Tekpetey will be securing his first career title should the Crazy Forest be crowned champions at the end of the season.



Tekpetey who is owned by Schalke joined the Bulgarian side on a two-year loan deal in the summer.



The former Fortuna Dusseldorf winger has made 23 appearances for Ludogorets this season and has scored one goal.



Elvis Manu has been one of the top-performing players for the club.



The 27-year-old has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the club.



Ludogorets will make history by becoming the first club to win a 10th straight Bulgarian league title.