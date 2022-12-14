Ghana striker Inaki Williams resumes Athletic Bilbao training after World Cup exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has returned to Athletic Bilbao training following Ghana's early World Cup exit.



The 28-year-old was part of the squad that represented the country at the Mundial in Qatar.



Despite playing in all three matches, Williams failed to score or register an assist.



Williams rejoined his Athletic Club teammates as preparations begin ahead of the return of La Liga.



He will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas



"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.



Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams played for Spain at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, where they were eliminated by Morocco.