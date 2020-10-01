Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Nasiru Mohammed is set for Levski Sofia exit

Ghana international Nasiru Mohammed

Ghana and Levski Sofia midfielder, Nasiru Mohammed is reported to have missed training without any injury concern which has sparked speculation of an imminent move away from the club.



With the transfer window coming to a close in a few days, Nasiru is likely to leave the club following a contract dispute in the summer over his wages amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 26-year old turned down the offer from the club over salary pay cut amid the Coronavirus pandemic and was put on the transfer-lists together with five others.



The club failed to get a suitable offer for the Ghanaian international who also refused to be pushed out over claims that he is still contracted to the club until 2022.



He joined Levski last season from Swedish top-flight club BK Hacken.



Mohammed has made five appearances for Levski Sofia in the ongoing campaign and has scored one goal.

