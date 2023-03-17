Ghana's Ernest Asante seals 2-0 win for Doxa in Cyprus Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante was the hero of the night as he scored in Doxa's 2-0 win over Karmiotissa in the Cyprus Premier League on Thursday.



The match was held at Makario Stadium, and it saw Doxa earn a crucial victory that lifted them to 11th place on the league log.



The game started with a controversial penalty decision that went in favor of Doxa. Berat Sadik, a 36-year-old forward, stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it to give the hosts an early lead in the 11th minute. The decision came after a Video Assistant Referee review that saw the officials award the penalty.



Just three minutes later, Ernest Asante doubled Doxa's lead with a stunning finish from the edge of the box. The 34-year-old picked up a loose pass and struck the ball with precision to seal the victory for his team.



The win is a significant boost for Doxa as it takes them three points away from the drop zone. Ernest Asante has been an essential part of the team's campaign this season, featuring in 12 games and scoring three times.