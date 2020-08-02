Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Ghana's Dauda Mohammed set to leave Anderlecht this summer

Ghanaian striker, Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed is set to leave Anderlecht this summer, Footballghana.com can report.



Mohammed joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League club in 2017 following an outstanding season with Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko where he scored eight goals in 20 appearances.



Having arrived at Anderlecht with so much potential, the 22-year-old failed to hit the ground running and was subsequently sent out on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse to gain regular playing time.



At Vitesse, he did quite well but a move to sign him on a permanent basis did not go through. Dauda Mohammed later had to return to his parent club and was sent out on loan again to Danish side Esbjerg fB prior to the start of the 2019/20 season.



The 22-year-old made 26 appearances for Esbjerg fB in all competitions, scored five goals and registered two assists in the process.



With one year left on his contract with Anderlecht, he will be allowed to leave this summer as he is not in the plans of head coach Vincent Kompany.



Meanwhile, the youngster meanwhile has been linked with a move to several clubs in Sweden and Denmark in the ongoing transfer.

