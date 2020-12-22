Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom leaves Red Star Belgrade

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has left Red Star Belgrade after the expiration of his contract this month, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 27-year-old joined the Serbian giants in the 2017/18 season and has left the club with his name written in the history books following his remarkable achievements.



Boakye-Yiadom had a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign due to his recurring injury situation but managed to make eight appearances, scored two goals and registered three assists.



The former Juventus forward has ended his stay with Red Star after four seasons and said he is happy to have made history with the club.



"It is not easy to leave this team because the love is very great. It's like being at home here, and leaving the club with which you started creating something that will stay forever, surely hits right in the heart. But football and my life have to move on. It was not easy, but with God's help, I managed to collect so many games and scored many goals. Without my teammates, I would not have succeeded and I am very happy to have become a part of the history of this club".



Boakye-Yiadom made 104 appearances within his two spells at the club, scoring 60 goals in all competitions.





