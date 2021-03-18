Ghana coach C.K Akonnor opens up on the pressure of coaching Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Head coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Charles Akonnor insists the pressure that comes with coaching the Black Stars is enormous.



According to the former Ghana captain, every Ghanaian has a say on the performance of the coach and are quick to criticize when you lose a game.



Akonnor's debut as coach of the Black Stars saw him lose to Mali in a friendly but immediately bounced back with a 5-1 thrashing of Qatar.



"The pressure here in Ghana as a national coach is enormous. It's not at all comparable to Europe. Here, everyone wants to have a say, to have a say and knows everything better. If you lose once, you're immediately the fool," the 47-year-old told DW.



Akonnor has led the team in competitive matches against Sudan, winning one in Ghana and losing the second encounter 1-0 in Omdurman.



The ex-Kotoko gaffer reveals he tries to instill discipline in the team, insisting it is the prerequisite to success.



"I have always taught my players that the discipline I learned as a professional in Europe is a key to success," Akonnor explains.



"Reliability and punctuality, not always virtues that stand out in Ghana, are high on my list. Hence this nickname."



Akonnor's next assignment is in the AFCON qualifiers, where Ghana faces South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.