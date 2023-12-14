Ghana U-23 defender Terry Yegbe completes transfer to Swedish club Elfsborg

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swedish top-tier club IF Elfsborg have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe as the club's new player on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report



The Ghana U23 player joins the Yellow and Black in January 2024 and has signed a contract that runs through the 2028 season after passing his medical examination on Wednesday.



Yegbe is moving to Sweden for a reported fee of 700,000 Euros from Finish club SJK Seinäjoki, where he spent two seasons after joining from Ghanaian side Vision FC.



The 22-year-old centre-back was instrumental for SJK in the 2023 campaign, having made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and delivering three assists in the process.



"I am so excited to be here. IF Elfsborg offers a great environment where a player like me can continue to develop and build my confidence," Yegbe said.



In the summer of 2018, when he was 17 years old, he joined the Ghanaian Premier League and WAFA (West African Football Academy) from parent club Kickers FC.



Then he moved to the Ghanaian capital, Accra, where he signed for Vision, which was then playing in the first division before the journey continued to Finland.



He also made three national team appearances for Ghana U23 during this summer's African Championship in Morocco, all from the start.



"I actually started following IF Elfsborg already when Michael Baidoo came here. Both he and I have played in Vision FC, so we know each other," Yegbe expressed.



Yegbe becomes the fourth Ghanaian player at Elfsborg after former teammate Michael Baidoo, Emmanuel Boateng, and Jalal Abdullai.