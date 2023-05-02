Genk chairman reacts to reports of Joseph Paintsil's potential Premier League move

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Peter Croonen, chairman of Belgian first side, Genk has stated that the club's focus is to maintain the core of their team and build on their success.



According to Croonen, the club would not let go of many players, unlike the 2022 summer transfer window.



Speaking with Sporza, he stated that the club's ambition is to form a top side from the foundation laid this season.



"The mercato will be much quieter than last year. We then let a lot of players go and we are building a new top team. It came very quickly," he said.



"The ambition is to keep the team together, although, of course, something will always happen," he concludes.



The club's top scorer, Joseph Painstil is reportedly on the list of three premier League clubs including Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, and Brentford.



Paintsil is in flying form for Belgium giant Genk. having scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 33 games in all competitions for Genk.



He is currently the most productive African player in Europe beating, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.



The 25-year-old-year-old is currently valued at £10 million, according to transfermarkt.



Genk beat Anderlecht and FC Cologne to sign Paintsil in 2019 from Ghanaian lower-tier side Tema Youth after a successful loan spell at Frencvaros in Hungary. The Belgian side signed him for a transfer fee of €3 million Euros.





