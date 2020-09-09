Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim sanctions swoop for Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has given the green light for a move to be completed for Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Asamoah has been linked with a move away from Italian giants Inter Milan for some time now.



Last season, the 31-year-old's troublesome knee cost him his place in the UEFA Europa League campaign, forcing Inter Milan to declare him surplus to requirements.



Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported earlier that Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are in close race for the services of the former Juventus ace.



Reports gathered from Istanbul indicate that Galatasaray are now in pole position to snap up the versatile midfielder.



Veteran coach of the side, Fatih 'Emperor' Terim is reported to have personally approved of the signing of the experienced midfielder.



The Istanbul-based giants are said to ready to meet the asking price of Inter Milan as coach Terim views him as a 'key' acquisition for the 2020/21 campaign.



This is the second time the Blood and Gold outfit have shown keen interest in signing the midfielder.



Galatasaray came close to wrapping up a deal for him after he left Juventus as a free-agent two years ago.



But despite reaching an agreement with the club during Igor Tudor's era, Asamoah instead joined Inter Milan.



Galatasaray becomes the fourth club to make an official offer for the player, joining the likes of Olympique Marseille, Crotone and Benevento Calcio.



None of the aforementioned clubs were able to meet the Nerazurri's €3 million transfer fee demands.



Asamoah, who has a year left on his contract at Inter Milan, has plundered 3 goals in 53 matches for the club since joining in 2018.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.