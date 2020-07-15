Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

GFA contacts former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey - Reports

Tariq Lamptey, is an English born defender with Ghanaian heritage

Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reported to have contacted Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey over the possibility of playing for the Black Stars.



The enterprising defender rose to through the ranks of Chelsea academy.



Lamptey caught the eyes of several clubs following his display against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium replacing Fikayo Tomori in the 59th minute where he was a lively presence helping Chelsea to come back from 1–0 down to win 2–1.



However, in January, the 19-year-old joined Brighton from Chelsea, signing a three and a half year deal.



And according to reports, the hierarchy of the country's football governing body has made contact with the defender to play for the Black Stars.



His father has openly declared that he wants his son to play for Ghana.



Tariq has, however, played for the England, U-18, 19 and 20.



He made a total appearance of three for Chelsea before joining Brighton.



Tariq has so far made five appearances for Brighton.

