Sports News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Friends and sympathizers join John Paintsil to observe his mum's one-week

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil was joined by friends and sympathizers for the 'one-week observation' of his late mother in Tema on Saturday, 27 June 2020.



Madam Juliana Adiaba Paintsil died in April at the Nyaho Clinic after a short illness.



Ex-internationals Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Godwin Attram, Peter Ofori Quaye, and Awudu Issaka were there to support.



Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and Awal Mohamed were among the current list of players who turned up.



Lawyer Quayson, TV producer George Lomotey, members of the Hearts of Oak Ladies and Kumawood actors were present.



The burial and funeral are scheduled from 4-6 September 2020 in Tema.









