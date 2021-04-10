French league: John Boye returns from suspension

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian defender, John Boye, has returned from suspension and is available to face Lille in Ligue 1.



The 33-year-old received his marching orders during a 4-0 defeat to Monaco in the Coupe de France.



Since then, others have stepped up to fill in the hole left. But the experienced center back has returned and is available to feature once again.



Boye moved to Metz on a free transfer in 2018 and has been a key cog since.



John Boye last featured for the Black Stars in 2020 against Sudan.