French giants Olympique Lyon track Arsenal target Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

French giant Olympique Lyon is looking to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu.



The 19-year-old is being sought after as a potential replacement for Moussa Dembele, according to a report by Foot Mercato.



The Ghanaian enjoyed a terrific campaign in the Eredivisie last season where he scored 18 goals and provided eight assists last season.



With Lyon facing a uncertain future with Dembele, the French powerhouse want to move quickly by tying a deal for the talented youngster.



Arsenal, believed to be interested in the striker, will now have to fend off competition from Lyon for the signature of the in-demand attacker.



Boadu has three more years left on his current deal but remains to be seen if AZ can hold onto him amid widespread interest from several stellar clubs.

