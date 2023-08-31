French giants Lyon announce Ernest Nuamah signing

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

French club Olympique Lyonnais has completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah from Danish side Nordsdjaelland.



Nuamah joins on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for €25m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons on a total €30m deal.



In consonance with the agreement, Nuamah has already agreed a four-year contract with Lyon, valid from July 1, 2024.



Today’s announcement concludes a long and complicated process. After completing his medical last week, the 19 year-old Ghanaian had hoped to be unveiled by the French club by the weekend but that not happen as the two clubs ironed out the remaining kinks in the deal.



The Ghanaian winger joined Nordsjælland in 2022 after graduating from the Right to Dream aged just 18.



He has since caught the attention of the world’s leading scouts.



Lyon’s head of recruitment Matthieu Louis-Jean is a notable admirer who has monitored the progress of the 19-year-old since 2021.



Nuamah becomes the fourth Ghanaian player to have signed for Lyon after the Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, and John Mensah.



Nuamah is expected to be named in Chris Hughton’s Ghana squad for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier versus Central African Republic.