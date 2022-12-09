Frankfurt coach set to add Ansgar Knauff to Dubai training squad

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ansgar Knauff is returning to full fitness after suffering minor fascial damage to his thigh. The Eintracht Frankfurt offensive player has been back on the pitch for running exercises this week.



The following measures are already prepared, according to head coach Oliver Glasner.



"The plan is that all the players go to the training camp in Dubai (from January 4th) fly," said the Austrian, according to the Bild.



The loanee from BVB will undoubtedly be unavailable for Friday's test match against Atalanta BC of Italy. The eagle bearers will then spend Christmas with friends and family before departing for the United Arab Emirates the next year.



Knauff signed an 18-month loan agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt on January 20, 2022.



The 20-year-old scored his first goal for Eintracht in a 4-1 win over Hertha BSC on March 5.



He started the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final against Rangers on May 18, 2022, and won the Europa League trophy with his club after a penalty shoot-out.



This season Ansgar Knauff has made 11 appearances and scored one goal in the German Bundesliga.