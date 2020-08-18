Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Foruna Dusseldorf forward Nana Ampomah quarantined after testing positive

Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah

Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.



The Fortuna Dusseldorf forward was one of the two players to have tested positive for the deadly virus at the German club, forcing both players to be left out of preparations.



The ex-Waasland Beveren player and fellow striker David Kownacki, will be tested again this week before they are cleared to return to training.



Compatriot Kelvin Ofori who came in contact with Ampomah has also been left out of the team's training on Tuesday, as he undergoes further observations.



“We at Fortuna Düsseldorf have now had to feel very clearly that the corona virus continues to determine our everyday lives. So I hope that the two players will continue to develop mild disease and that no other people will be infected," said Sports Director at the club Uwe Kein.



"At this point I would like to expressly contact our team doctor and hygiene officer Dr. Ulf Blecker, the health department and my entire team for the quick and conscientious processing," he added.



He continued, "Only through this good work and compliance with our hygiene concept is it possible for us to resume training. It can never be ruled out that people can become infected - what matters is how we dealt with it. Therefore, a big thank you goes to TSV Meerbusch - for the hospitality during the game, but above all for the collegial processing afterwards."

