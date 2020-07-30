Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fortuna Dusseldorf finally part ways with Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey

Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker, Bernard Tekpetey

German Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf have officially parted ways with Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey, after initially exempting him from club activities on Monday.



The relegated club were angered by the conduct of the 23-year old, who was forcing himself out of his contractual obligation with the team.



Tekpetey had a year left on a two year loan deal signed with the team, but following their drop to the second tier of German football, the Schalke owned player was adamant to stay.



This has forced the club to excuse him from training and preparations for next season on Monday.



"We have exempted Bernard Tekpetey from his duties and obligations as a squad player until Wednesday, July 29, so that he can look after his personal future during this time," the Fligeraners posted on Twitter on Monday.



But after several delibration on Wednesday, the club have released the player, who is on the radar of Bulgarian giants Ludogorets.



Bernard Tekpetey endured a difficult campaign with Fortuna, after failing to break into the first team of the club.



He made only 9 Bundesliga appearances for the club, providing just an assist without scoring a goal for the club.



Meanwhile, Schalke O4 is not interested in recalling him from his loan stint with the Bundesliga II side.





Wir haben Bernard Tekpetey bis einschließlich Mittwoch, 29. Juli, von seinen Aufgaben und Verpflichtungen als Spieler des Lizenzkaders freigestellt, damit er sich in dieser Zeit um seine persönliche Zukunft kümmern kann. #f95 | ?????? | #Tekpetey pic.twitter.com/TCq80N2z2F — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) July 27, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.