Fortuna Dusseldorf exempt Bernard Tekpetey from club duties till Wednesday

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

German Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf has exempted Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey from club duties until Wednesday, July 29 to sort out his future.



The relegated club have been angered by the conduct of the 23-year-old, who is forcing himself out of his contractual obligation with the team.



Tekpetey has a year left on a two year loan deal signed with the team, but following their drop to the second tier of German football, the Schalke owned player is adamant to stay.



This has forced the club to excuse him from training and preparations for next season.



"We have exempted Bernard Tekpetey from his duties and obligations as a squad player until Wednesday, July 29, so that he can look after his personal future during this time," the Fligeraners posted on Twitter.



Bernard Tekpetey endured a difficult campaign with Fortuna, after failing to break into the first team of the club.





He made only 9 Bundesliga appearances for the club, providing just an assist without scoring a goal for the club.Meanwhile, Schalke O4 is not interested in recalling him from his loan stint with the Bundesliga II club.