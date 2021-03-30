Former Dutch midfielder furious over the treatment of 'third-rated' strikers Brobbey and Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Netherlands midfielder Willem van Hanegem is unhappy with the Dutch U-21 team coach, Erwin Van De Looi, over his treatment of forwards Brian Brobbey and Myron Boadu at the Euro U-21 championship.



Brobbey and Boadu have been given few minutes on the pitch at the tournament in Budapest, with the former making just an appearance in two games. Brobbey has twice come off the bench.



Erwin Van de Looi preferred midfielder Teun Koopmeiners leading the attack ahead of the natural forwards, with Hanegem describing the treatment of the duo with Ghanaian descent as 'third rate'.



"I also just heard Erwin van de Looi say that the Dutch Juniors played well against Young Germany," Van Hanegem said.



"But now that it comes down to it, they're just not there. A line-up without strikers, all players who don't make it, with Teun Koopmeiners in the lead. Die Boadu and Brobbey are real top strikers in the making, but they are treated as third-rate players by Van de Looi," he added.



The Dutch U-21 team is yet to win a game at the competition after 1-1 draws against Romania and Germany. They play Hungary today.