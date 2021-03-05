Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Former Black Stars goalkeeper completes move to Wolaita Dicha SC in Ethiopia

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has joined Wolaita Dicha SC in Ethiopia on a short-term deal.



The U-20 FIFA World Cup winner has signed a contract with the Ethiopian top-flight side until the end of the 2020/2021 season.



The 31-year old left his former team Mekelle Kenema after they were unable to compete in the Ethiopian Premier League due to the Trigray Region War.



Wolaita Dicha SC currently lie 6th on the Ethiopian Premier League log with 17 points after 13 games and Agyei’s experience might propel them to the top half of the table.

Daniel Agyei has in the past played for Sebeta Kenema FC and Jimma Abba Jifar all in Ethiopia and won the league and best goalkeeper in 2018.