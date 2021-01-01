Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fans react after Emmanuel Agyeman Badu shocking retirement announcement

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu announced his retirement from international football which came as a shock to the fans.



The 30-year-old after a three-year absence from the Black Stars decided to call it a quit on January 31, 2020, and focus on his club career.



The Ghana U-20 World Cup winner last played for the team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon under Coach Avram Grant.



“I have played for nine solid years and I think it is time to call it off and concentrate on club football and leave the new generation to try and win something for the nation.”



He made 70 appearances for the Black Stars, scored nine goals, and registered four assists in his over 10-year stay with the team.



Agyeman-Badu received his maiden call-up to the Black Stars on May 22, 2008.



He made his debut against Lesotho on 8 June 2008 that same year and got his first goal for the senior side against Congo in June 2011.



Below are some reactions from the fans after announcing his retirement:





You are a great professional and you worked very hard during your active days...Good work for the service done?????????? — Future Rich Man (@kwamebiggs) December 31, 2020

Is it in Africa? Is it in Africa? Yes it is... can't forget that night.

Enjoy retirement — Shaibu Jnr. (@shaibu_jnr) December 31, 2020

You served Ghana well ....all the best as u retire from Int football — THE LEGEND (@NoComme58418354) January 1, 2021

Thank you superstar , we will always remember your contribution to the national team???????????? — Darlington???? ???????? (@Darlington1Gh) January 1, 2021

Saw you train for the first couple of games with the black stars at Paa Joe - KNUST. Determination x tenacity



Well done. You try — Nii Lanté IV ???????????????? (@accra_boi) December 31, 2020

Thanks for the services you game ghana ????????. Good luck in your future endeavour — Remainder Zero (@PeterNanaatta21) January 1, 2021

Thank you Agyngo for the memories. You always gave your all whenever you wore the @ghanafaofficial shirt.

My favourite goal was the one you scored in Ksi against Nigeria. The celebration alone was extra special. Keep being the nice person that you are???? — The Justin Addo (@Addoj) December 31, 2020

