Ex-Kotoko captain Ismail Ganiyu officially joins TP Mazembe

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has officially joined Congolese giants, TB Mazembe.



The Black Stars defender joins TB Mazembe months after leaving Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before the start of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



The 26-year-old central defender has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at the Stade TP Mazembe till 2025.



“TP Mazembe have secured the signing of Ghanaian central defender Ismail Ganiyu (26) on a two-year deal after leaving Al-Talaba of Iraq. He previously played for Asante Kotoko,” an official club statement from the Congolese club said as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has formally played for Wa All Stars, Karela United, and Asante Kotoko.



He has also made three appearances for the Black Stars and that came under the tenure of CK Akonnor.





2 février 2023

