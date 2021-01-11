Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Evans Mensah scores debut goal for Al Kharaitiyat SC in Qatar Premier League

Evans Mensah in action for his club

Ghanaian striker Evans Mensah scored his first league goal for Al Kharaitiyat SC in the Qatari Star Premier League on Thursday night in the Qatari Premier League.



Despite Al Kharaitiyat 3-1 defeat to Qatar SC on matchday 13, Evans Mensah opened his goal counter in this season by scoring his team's only goal.



The former Inter Allies player has made 3 appearances since arriving at Al Kharaitiyat from Al-Duhail this summer.



Mensah is gradually gelling himself into the team and will be hoping to take up his chances in the ongoing season.