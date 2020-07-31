Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Ethiopia-based players released after 14 days quarantine

The players expressed gratitude to government

The over 15 players who recently returned from Ethiopia and were quarantined at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence Isolation Centre at Prampram have been released by the Ghana Health Service.



The players were airlifted from Addis Ababa two weeks ago after sending an SOS message to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Leader of the team, Lee Addy expressed their profound gratitude to the government of Ghana for facilitating their return.



“On behalf of the players, I would like to thank the Government of Ghana, the GFA, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and everybody who contributed for us to be brought back home,” the 2010 FIFA World Cup defender told the GFA Communications team



“We say a big thank you to the GFA, especially Mr. Alex Asante, the Deputy General Secretary; they have done very, very well.



“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the media, the people who spread the message for the government to come to our aid.



“We thank the Ghanaian public and the Doctors who took care of us upon our return. May God bless us all,” he added.

