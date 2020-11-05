Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Essien wants to model his coaching career after Mourinho and Ancelotti

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho (r) and midfielder Micheal Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien says he wants to model his coaching career after his former Chelsea managers, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.



Essien, who named Mourinho as the favorite manager he has worked with revealed admiration for the Italian trainer, Ancelotti.



He added that he wants to tap into their coaching ideals and principles in order to model his own coaching career.



The 37-year-old is currently with the technical team of Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland.



"The sort of the person that takes decisions when they come’, and feels he has ‘a lot to give to the young ones’ at the club after making a start on his coaching badges.”



"He [Mourinho] would be the first one for me [in terms of managers I have worked under]," he told Talksport.



"He’s still a great manager. I worked under him and we had a very good relationship, and I had a very good relationship with [Carlo] Ancelotti as well. Those two are very good managers."



"They’ve all played a part in my career and development. It’s great to look back and reflect on what aspects they taught me and I will take that on board [in my coaching career]."

