Ernest Nuamah nets brace for FC Nordsjaelland in 3-0 win against Aarhus Fremad

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Tuesday evening when the team locked horns with Aarhus Fremad.



The in-form forward started for his team in the Danish Super Cup quarter-final match against the lower-tier opponent.



Following a very good start to the game, a Mads Hansen striker in the 11th minute handed FC Nordsjaelland a 1-0 lead.



Six minutes later, Ernest Nuamah proved once again why he is unstoppable this season.



The youngster scored to double the lead for FC Nordsjaelland to take a comfortable lead over Aarhus Fremad.



Later in the 34th minute, Ernest Nuamah found the back of the net again to make it 3-0 for his team before the break.



Despite a strong display from Aarhus Fremad in the second half, the team could not score and lost the quarter-final clash against FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Cup.