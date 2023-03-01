You are here: HomeSports2023 03 01Article 1722926

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Ernest Nuamah nets brace for FC Nordsjaelland in 3-0 win against Aarhus Fremad

Talented Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Tuesday evening when the team locked horns with Aarhus Fremad.

The in-form forward started for his team in the Danish Super Cup quarter-final match against the lower-tier opponent.

Following a very good start to the game, a Mads Hansen striker in the 11th minute handed FC Nordsjaelland a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Ernest Nuamah proved once again why he is unstoppable this season.

The youngster scored to double the lead for FC Nordsjaelland to take a comfortable lead over Aarhus Fremad.

Later in the 34th minute, Ernest Nuamah found the back of the net again to make it 3-0 for his team before the break.

Despite a strong display from Aarhus Fremad in the second half, the team could not score and lost the quarter-final clash against FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Cup.