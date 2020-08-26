Ernest Asante makes Omonia Nicosia squad for UCL showdown against Legia Warsaw

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante is part of Omonia Nicosia squad that jetted off to Poland to engage Legia Warsaw in the qualifying round of 2020/21 UEFA Champions League today.
Asante moves to the Cypriot giants on a two-year deal from United Arab Emirates side Al Fujairah.
The 31-year-old could make his debut for the club on Wednesday after he was included in coach Aleksandar Vukovi?’s 20-man squad for Champions League qualifier against Polish giants Legia Warsaw at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.
Watch Asante and his Omonia teammates depart to Poland below;
https://youtu.be/eqQErCiMvVU
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.