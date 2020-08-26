Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ernest Asante makes Omonia Nicosia squad for UCL showdown against Legia Warsaw

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante is part of Omonia Nicosia squad that jetted off to Poland to engage Legia Warsaw in the qualifying round of 2020/21 UEFA Champions League today.



Asante moves to the Cypriot giants on a two-year deal from United Arab Emirates side Al Fujairah.



The 31-year-old could make his debut for the club on Wednesday after he was included in coach Aleksandar Vukovi?’s 20-man squad for Champions League qualifier against Polish giants Legia Warsaw at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.



Watch Asante and his Omonia teammates depart to Poland below;



https://youtu.be/eqQErCiMvVU

