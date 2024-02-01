Emmanuel Boateng reacts after inspiring Rio Ave in Estoril draw

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng has reacted after inspiring Rio Ave in their stalemate against Estoril.



The former Levante attacker played full throttle in his outfit 1-1 stalemate against their opponent in the week 19 of the league.



“Alhamdulillah ????????????????????????????????????????” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The 27-year-old Ghanaian attacker shot Rio Ave into the lead at the Estadio do Rio Ave in the 56th minute after capitalizing on a rebound following a free-kick.



Estoril pulled parity with five minutes to the end of the match when Portuguese forward Heriberto Tavares scored.



Boateng’s goal was not enough for Rio Ave to secure maximum points in the highly-competitive clash on Wednesday night.



Meanwhile, compatriot, Abdul Aziz Yakubu, who is back from loan at Wuhan Three Towns in China lasted 82 minutes for Rio Ave.