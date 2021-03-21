Elvis Sakyi helps Maccabi Petah Tikva secure Europa League play-offs spot

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder, Elvis Sakyi and his Maccabi Petah Tikva teammates ended the season securing a play-offs spot for next season Europa League.



Despite defeat in their final game of the season against Bnei Sakhnin, Petah Tikva finished sixth to qualify for the playoffs in Europe’s second-tier competition.



The swashbuckling midfielder has been instrumental in the Israeli side’s campaign and lasted 63 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Bnei Sakhnin.



The former Cheetah FC player made 17 appearances in the league for Petah Tikva and has already popped up on the radar of clubs across Europe.



The 24-year-old could leave Tikva in the summer following interest from clubs in England.