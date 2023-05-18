Darren Bent urges Arsenal to sell Eddie Nketiah in summer transfer window

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Tottenham player Darren Bent has suggested that Arsenal should part ways with Eddie Nketiah during the upcoming summer transfer window.



The 23-year-old England-born Ghanaian striker received praise for his seamless performances as a backup for Gabriel Jesus, who was sidelined due to injury.



Even renowned football pundit Gary Neville expressed surprise at Nketiah's outstanding contributions in the Premier League.



However, despite Nketiah's notable performances as a backup number 9, Bent believes it is now time for Arsenal to offload the young forward.



Bent's reasoning behind his stance revolves around the need for Arsenal to bolster their attacking options and add a prolific goal scorer to their ranks.



He expressed his view during a talkSPORT appearance, stating, "I think I'd even try and get another center forward in.



"As good as [Gabriel] Jesus is, and he is fantastic, he doesn't score enough goals and spends a lot of his time outside of the box. They need someone in there who is going to score goals, will put their head in there."