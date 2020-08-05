Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Danish side Vejle BK eyes move for Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena

Levante striker Raphael Dwamena has emerged strongly on the radar of Danish top-flight side Vejle Boldklub.



The 25-year-old has returned to the Spanish side after an unsuccessful spell at Real Zaragoza.



The Ghana striker battled with a heart problem for most part of the season but recovered before the campaign ended.



Vejle BK has set eyes on the talented Ghanaian, who is keen to re-launch his career after the health scare.



Dwamena's buy-out clause is pegged at 1.5 million Euros and it appears that the Danish Superliga side can match up to his valuation.



The Ghanaian has previously played for Liefering, Austria Lustenau, and FC Zurich.

