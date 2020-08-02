Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Daniel Opare provides two assists as Zulte Waregem beat Gent

Ghana international Daniel Opare

Ghana international, Daniel Opare provided two assists as Zulte Waregem beat KAA Gent 2-1 to wrap up their preparations for the start of the Belgian Pro League.



The right-back ensured that his side took the lead after only 25 seconds following his assists to Sadio Berahino for the first goal.



After eight minutes, Opare sent another cross to Jelle Vossen who smashed it in to double their lead.



In the 55th minute, Yaremchuk reduced the deficit.



Opare has worked his way into the starting XI and he is expected to be a key player when the season starts next Saturday, 8 August, 2020.



He joined Zulte Waregem on a free transfer after leaving fellow Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

