Daniel Afriyie Barnieh provides assist in FC Zurich win over Luzern

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was in action for FC Zurich when they defeated Luzern in the Swiss top-flight.



The former Hearts of Oak was replaced in stoppage time in his outfit 4-1 away win over Luzern in the week 9 encounter.



Barnieh made his presence felt in the game after delivering an assist to help his side record a sweet victory over their opponent.



The visitors opened the scoring through Nikola Katic after just 15 minutes into the game as they went to recess with the advantage.



Italian international Antonio Marchesano doubled his side advantage in the 54th minute before he was set up by Barnieh to score his second goal of the match.



FC Zurich continued their demolishing exercise after recording their fourth goal of the match through Armstrong Oko-Flex, four minutes to full time.



But the host pulled one back through Lars Villiger on stoppage time.



The 22-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 8 games for the club.