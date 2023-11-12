Daniel Afriyie Barnieh provides assist in FC Zurich thumping win at Lugano

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was in fine form when FC Zurich cruised to an away win over Lugano in the Swiss top-flight.



The former Hearts of Oak attacker was handed a starting role and contributed immensely to propel his side to secure a resounding away win.



DR Congo international Jonathan Okita shot FC Zurich into the lead after just 14 minutes into the game before Lindrit Kamberi doubled the advantage for the visitors. FC Zurich went to recess with the advantage.



Two minutes to full time, Afriyie Barnieh set up Antonio Marchesano to seal victory for FC Zurich.



The 22-year-old has established himself as a key member of FC Zurich squad this season. He has now scored two goals and provided 2 assists in 14 games so far this season.



Barnieh joined FC Zurich from Heart of Oak early this year following an outstanding performance in the Ghanaian top-flight.