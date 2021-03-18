Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Boupenda to provide competition for Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Crystal Palace is interested in signing Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza in the summer to provide competition for Jordan Ayew.



According to reports Palace together with other Premier League clubs are monitoring the Gabonese International who is in top form for the Turkish Super League side.



The 24-year old has scored 18 goals in 26 appearances for Hatayspor in the ongoing campaign.



According to Whoscored, he attempts more shots per game than any of Crystal Palace’s current players with 2.8.



Boupendza is the current leading top scorer in the Turkish Super League.



Palace is eyeing a move to sign the forward to bring competition to their attacking department which has Jordan Ayew, Michy Batshuayi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.



The current forwards at Palace have been misfiring this season and have scored a goal each



Christian Benteke currently leads the chart for top goal scorers this season with five goals for Palace.



Palace must cough up £6.3m to sign the talented forward.



