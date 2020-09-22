Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah named in MLS Team of the Week

Jonathan Mensah was key for the Black and Gold as they beat Nashville SC 2-0

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has been named in the MLS Team of the Week 12.



The centre back was key for the Black and Gold as they beat Nashville SC 2-0 at the MAPFRE Stadium to maintain their league-best record (8W-1L-3D).



Columbus Crew SC also extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference to five points.



FC Dallas striker Franco Jara made his first Team of the Week after scoring his first career MLS brace.



Vancouver's Fredy Montero and Portland's Diego Valeri both turned back the clock with vintage performances that led teams to their respective victories in Week 12.



Team of the Week (3-4-3, right to left): Pedro Gallese (ORL) - Nick Hagglund (CIN), Maxime Chanot (NYC), Jonathan Mensah (CLB) - Diego Valeri (POR), Haris Medunjanin (CIN), Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA), Santiago Mosquera (DAL) - Kacper Przybylko (PHI), Fredy Montero (VAN), Franco Jara (DAL)



Coach: Marc Dos Santos (VAN)



Bench: Sean Johnson (NYC) - Mark McKenzie (PHI), Diego Chara (POR), Johnny Russell (SKC), Nani (ORL), Brek Shea (MIA), Cole Bassett (COL)

